Maze for Adobe XD
Design with Adobe XD, test with Maze.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jonathan Widawski
Maker
Founder @mazedesignhq
Hi, Product Hunt community! 👋 Jonathan, co-founder of Maze here. In 2018, we first launched Maze on Product Hunt as an analytics tool for InVision prototypes. We then embarked on a journey to build a platform that would empower design teams to test, learn, and act rapidly—and ultimately build better user experiences. Two years later, I am excited to share our newest product update with you—our integration for Adobe XD! This means, Maze now supports all major design and prototyping tools from Adobe XD to Figma, InVision, Sketch, and Marvel. We hope you like it. 💙 Let us know what you think in the comments below👇
Share
Upvote (13)
Alex Bouaziz
Deel, MIT, Technion
So excited for this! Congrats 🔥
Share
Upvote (2)
Jonathan Widawski
Maker
Founder @mazedesignhq
Thanks @bouazizalex 🎉🎉🎉
UpvoteShare
Enzo Avigo
product @intercom
This. Is. Awesome. 🔥 I can't remember the time before Maze existed. Also super impressed by the team latest releases. Well done lads!
Share
Upvote (2)
Avi Zuber
Full-stack Engineer @ Maze
This is very exciting!
Share
Upvote (1)
Sia HouchangniaSeedcamp
Love it! well done to the Maze team
Share
Upvote (1)