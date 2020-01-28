Maze + Figma
Hi, Product Hunt community! Jonathan, co-founder of Maze here. As some of you might know, Figma support has been our most requested feature ever, with lots of you patiently waiting while we worked on it over the last few months 🤗 Today we’re incredibly happy to announce that the Maze + Figma integration is here 🎉 Our mission is to give you the tools you need to research and validate solutions during the entire design process. That’s why adding Figma to the list of design tools we support is extremely important to us. We believe this paves the way for more product teams than ever testing designs with real users before hand-off. We’ve worked very closely with the Figma team to support Figma prototypes in full, including functionalities such as nested frames, Smart Animate, and much more. As with any beta product, there are some improvements necessary for everything to work perfectly. If you run into any issues, email us at support@maze.design or leave a message via in-app chat on our website, and we’ll get that sorted asap! We hope this integration makes testing Figma prototypes with users a painlessly fast and seamless experience and gives you the data you need to help you build better products. Let us know what you think in the comments below 👇 Happy testing!
