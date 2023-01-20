Products
Maybe
Modern financial planning & wealth management
Your financial future, in your control! Track all of your accounts in one place, simulate scenarios, get advice from qualified financial advisors and much more. All for a transparent, flat monthly price. No percentages or hidden fees!
Fintech
Money
Personal Finance
Maybe
About this launch
Maybe
Modern day financial planning and wealth management
Maybe by
Maybe
Josh Pigford
Fintech
Money
Personal Finance
Nick Arciero
Zach Gollwitzer
Josh Pigford
Justin Farrugia
Tim Wilson
Travis Woods
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Maybe
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on September 16th, 2021.
