This is the latest launch from Maya
See Maya’s previous launch →
Maya AI
Create opportunities from unstructured data
Maya is a powerful AI engine for market intelligence that helps businesses understand their own and external data. Maya tells you what's likely going to happen based on current trends as well as past behavior- all without human intervention!
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
Maya
Maya
Bring your Idea to Life
Maya AI by
Maya
was hunted by
Shivam Ramphal
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Shivam Ramphal
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Maya
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2021.
