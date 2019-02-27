Material Icons Library

We have created and combined a fairly large set of icons which are taken from Material Design and separated them into different style categories. This set of icons are made for popular graphic tools and is very convenient to use when creating your project.
Michael August Bruny-Groth@mbrunygroth · Freelance Designer
Thank you for providing this for Figma as well!
Komol KuchkarovMaker@kkuchkarov · KK UI Store
@mbrunygroth 😉
Komol KuchkarovMaker@kkuchkarov · KK UI Store
💣Features • 1000+ Icons in 16 Categories • Named & Neatly Organized • 24x24px • 3 Styles • Sketch Styles & Symbols • Figma Styles & Components • 6 File Formats We want to share this toolkit with you all. Please download and share 🤗 https://icons.pixsellz.io/
