Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Matcha: Matching Programs
Matcha: Matching Programs
Activate 1:1 Chats in Your Community
Visit
Upvote 20
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Easy-to-create 1:1 matching programs for any community. Connect members based on interest, experience, location – or any criteria you choose. Then sit back and let Matcha do the work, with built-in scheduling, video chat, prompts, and analytics.
Launched in
SaaS
Community
by
Matcha: Matching Programs
AssemblyAI
Ad
Multilingual Speech-to-Text API with Near-Human Accuracy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Matcha: Matching Programs
Activate 1:1 Chats in Your Community
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Matcha: Matching Programs by
Matcha: Matching Programs
was hunted by
Melissa Moody
in
SaaS
,
Community
. Made by
Jared Moran
,
Melissa Moody
,
Cole Zerr
and
Sabrina Schmid
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Matcha: Matching Programs
is not rated yet. This is Matcha: Matching Programs's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report