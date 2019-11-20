Discussion
Hello World! I’m excited to share Matcha with you and get your feedback. Content is a powerful driver of growth — as both B2B tech giants and breakout consumer brands have demonstrated. But for small and growing businesses, blogging has historically been too hard, time-consuming, and costly to do well. Matcha is on a mission to change that! In the last 2 months, we’ve released a free trial of the platform, radically lowered the cost, and added content for ecommerce stores, B2B companies, agencies, and small businesses. Here’s how it works: 1. Publish content instantly. Explore our library of 10,000+ articles that can be published to your blog in just a few clicks. Use that content to attract new and returning visitors via email, social channels, and low-cost ads. 2. Convert readers into subscribers. Use Matcha’s conversion tools to capture readers’ email addresses. We’ll even show you which content converted them so you can keep them engaged with targeted email sequences. 3. Measure ROI. Matcha Insights makes understanding blog performance super simple. Track engagement, subscribers, and sales influenced by each article — whether it was published via Matcha or not! Looking forward to hearing your feedback and answering any questions! -Thomas Shields Head of Marketing, Matcha P.S. We’re excited to offer any Product Hunters 20% off our Essentials+ package! Just start a free trial to secure your discount.
