Foursquare Launches Location-Based Virtual Audio Guide Platform Marsbot for AirPods - Voicebot.ai Plenty of people walk around wearing earbuds most of the day, even when they aren't listening to anything. Foursquare is releasing an audio-only virtual assistant platform called Marsbot for AirPods that will play snippets into your earbuds based on your location and let you record your own for others to hear.