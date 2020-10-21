  1. Home
Marsbot for AirPods

Your audio guide to the city from Foursquare

#4 Product of the DayToday
Marsbot for AirPods is your audio guide to the city. It’s not a walking tour, but rather a running commentary about interesting places you walk by on the street which is whispered into your AirPods or regular wired headphones.
Foursquare Launches Location-Based Virtual Audio Guide Platform Marsbot for AirPods - Voicebot.aiPlenty of people walk around wearing earbuds most of the day, even when they aren't listening to anything. Foursquare is releasing an audio-only virtual assistant platform called Marsbot for AirPods that will play snippets into your earbuds based on your location and let you record your own for others to hear.
Introducing Marsbot for AirPods - Foursquare Intersections BlogHello from Foursquare Labs! We're Foursquare's internal R&D team - the team tasked with building new, novel and weird stuff using Foursquare tools, technology and data. Today we've got a new experiment for you to play with: Marsbot for AirPods, a lightweight virtual assistant that proactively whispers local recommendations (and other fun snippets) into your headphones or earbuds as you're walking around.
1 Review5.0/5
"Audio as a 'Poor Man’s Augmented Reality'" is a great line.
So much potential here — was cool to hear about this last year at Betaworks' Hearing Voices summit. Augmented audio reality may be much easier to pull off than visual AR — if the latter requires the adoption of a new device formfactor (i.e. glasses).
