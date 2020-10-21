Marsbot for AirPods
Your audio guide to the city from Foursquare
discussion
Kristofer™
#6 Hunter. eSkateboards are my jam
"Audio as a 'Poor Man’s Augmented Reality'" is a great line.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
So much potential here — was cool to hear about this last year at Betaworks' Hearing Voices summit. Augmented audio reality may be much easier to pull off than visual AR — if the latter requires the adoption of a new device formfactor (i.e. glasses).
