Marketing Templates by Autopilot

Reviews
- Pros:
I can use these templates as a starting point so I don't have to build a strategy from scratch.Cons:
Nothing.
So helpful for starting a customer journey straightaway. There are also plenty of useful tricks of the trade in each template.Liz Leigh has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
copy paste and applyCons:
nothing
strategies to triple your ROIJavier Dominguez has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Nicolas GreniéHunterHiring@picsoung · Developer Advocate, Typeform
Getting started on marketing automation is not easy when you are not an expert. I personally struggled to find things that would work for my projects. But thanks to this library of templates, you can be inspired by processes and workflow of others. Gaining efficiency in your company. Imagine this like the Airtable universe but for Marketing automation. Really curious to see how you will contribute and add your own flows!
Michael SharkeyMakerHiring@michaelsharkey · CEO, Autopilot
Hi Nicolas Thanks again for hunting this product! Our company prides itself on the support we provide to our customers. Over the years we have reviewed hundreds and thousands of journeys with the aim of helping our customers attain and exceed their marketing goals. As a result, we’ve been able to observe what works and what doesn’t and identify the most successful marketing strategies. The Templates Library enables Autopilot to capture that expertise within particular journeys in a way that is easy for our customers to utilise and optimise. With a click of a button, a journey is populated into the customer’s account, ready to be configured for their specific needs. However, you don’t even have to be an Autopilot user to get the benefit of these templates. Using annotations, we provide everyone with handy tips and insights for each journey, along with step-by-step guides and considerations a user should take when configuring a journey. Head to the Templates Library and have a look - I would love to hear what people think and I’m more than happy to answer any questions!
Luke MillerHiring@lukeam · Head of Business Development
Love it, Great work team Autopilot. We are testing it out here @Typeform
