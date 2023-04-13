Products
Marketing Co-Pilot AI
Marketing Co-Pilot AI
Get a month of unique tweet ideas in 5 minutes
**Beat writer’s block.** Describe your content style — get a personalized list of 60 tweet ideas. Powered by AI. Generate up to 5 content plans per account. Save them in PDF or copy them to Notion.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Marketing
by
Marketing Co-Pilot AI
About this launch
Marketing Co-Pilot AI
Get a month of unique tweet ideas in 5 minutes
Marketing Co-Pilot AI by
Marketing Co-Pilot AI
was hunted by
Dan Kulkov
in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Marketing
. Made by
Dan Kulkov
and
Sveta Bay
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Marketing Co-Pilot AI
is not rated yet. This is Marketing Co-Pilot AI's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
