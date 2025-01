Marketeam: AI Coworkers, Not Copilots Meet Jane, Your New Content Marketing & SEO Expert Visit Upvote 70

Jane is your 1st AI coworker from Marketeam.ai, a master of Content Marketing, SEO, and AEO. She drives strategy, research, and execution to create high-impact content that dominates rankings. Simplify workflows, cut costs, and grow faster with no extra hires.

Free Options Launch tags: Marketing • SEO • Artificial Intelligence 3 months at 90% off

Meet the team Show more Show more