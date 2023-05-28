Products
Market Test
Market Test
Validate human and AI-generated creative assets in 2 hours
Do you trust your AI-generated content? Market Test is a fast way to test both human creative and AI-generated content on 100 real consumers. Perform iterative and agile testing in minutes, with results within two hours.
Launched in
Analytics
Branding
Marketing
by
Market Test
About this launch
Market Test by
Market Test
was hunted by
Harrigan Davenport
in
Analytics
,
Branding
,
Marketing
. Made by
Aleksey Sesyolkin
,
Harrigan Davenport
,
Lee Chun Hui
,
Tam Almasco
,
Nik Samoylov
and
Joslyn Choy
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
Market Test
is not rated yet. This is Market Test's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
