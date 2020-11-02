discussion
Hi – I've been running RemoteHub – a small website about remote work for a couple of years now. In short: 💼 Companies can sign up for a paid account and built their "remote profile" 🏝 People looking for remote job can learn more about these companies, their remote culture, jobs and more RemoteHub started out as "remote companies on a map", launched here on Product Hunt two years ago: https://www.producthunt.com/post... But as now only paid accounts can build their maps, I wanted to make a more simple version for teams who could build & share their remote team maps without (yet) signing up for a paid account. So I built this: 🗺 Map Builder for Remote Teams 🏙 Add cities your remote team works from 🌎 I will count your cities, countries and timezones for you 🎨 Add your logo and name 🗺 Generate your map (and share it if you want) Would be fun to see some new remote teams!
