Making Sense of VC

Martin Bryant
Maker
Hi everyone, I was at an event last year where an investor asked a room full of entrepreneurs 'who here understands a VC's business model?' Nobody put their hand up! This shocked me, so over the past few months I've been talking to VCs, journalists, and investment bankers to build a series that explains what VCs do, and why. It's a documentary format rather than long interviews, so hopefully you'll find it both engaging and informative. Share it with the tech entrepreneur in your life! It'll run every week for the next four weeks.
I listened to the preview last night and am excited to listen to the actual podcast tonight.
tldr ; they want you to grow at all costs and spend money so you continue raising and playing the game :D
That's the kind of things I love to see on PH. Also great to hear it while driving the car:)
Very interesting indeed. Great job, Martin.