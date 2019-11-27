Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Makerz

Makerz

An app to help makers discover projects

#2 Product of the DayToday
In this tinder-like app that matches inspiring projects with skillful people, help the world see more innovative ideas come to life by being part of them.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Thomas Noël
Thomas Noël
Maker
We created Makerz to bring together people willing to create a project, and those that wish to immerse themselves and help an idea flourish. Started from an inside-company perspective, Makerz is developing in the outside world for the first time, bringing you a new way to participate in the innovative start-up world. You will find multiple profiles of people willing to participate in your project and likewise, many projects awaiting your skills to begin. Make sure to give us your feedback so we can improve the quality of the app!
UpvoteShare