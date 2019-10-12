Discussion
1 Review
Daniel Palmer
Maker
Hi all 👋 I've been spending a lot of time in the last few months updating my portfolio, in the hunt for freelance jobs. I found this particularly frustrating for a couple of reasons: - it takes so much time to maintain your portfolio; between screenshotting & designing product images and handling the portfolio design/build itself - this is particularly hard when you are a product builder, and you regularly update your landing pages/UI (as opposed to a graphic designer, where assets are complete) This got me curious and I quickly put together Makerwing, which is able to generate and update a portfolio by simply entering project URLs. Eventually I hope to add more features, particularly the ability to upload your own images for each project page. I also want to allow people to add custom domains and get rid of Makerwing branding. But for now, I hope y'all enjoy the ability to super quickly spin up a beautiful maker portfolio!
