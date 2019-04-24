MakersPlace is an online marketplace to discover, collect and invest in truly unique and authentic digital creations, created by the world's leading artists and creators. Digital creators on MakersPlace are able to protect and sell their unique creations.
Around the web
Pinterest employee #1 launches blockchain art market MakersPlacePinterest is a great place to find digital art but a terrible place to sell it. The fact that anything online is infinitely copyable makes it tough for artists to establish a sense of scarcity necessary for their work to be perceived as valuable. Yash Nelapati saw this struggle up close as Pinteres...
TechCrunch
How MakersPlace is Actually Empowering Creators with BlockchainFour months ago we launched MakersPlace to the public featuring only a handful of digital artists like Art with Flo, Dania Strong aka Twirble and Mauro Gatti who were intrigued by the possibility that blockchain technology could not only help protect their digital work but also provide a new way to sell their digital artwork.
Medium
Announcing our $2M Seed Financing to Unlock the Future of Digital CreativityIt's been an exciting year here at MakersPlace. Since launching the first version of MakersPlace back in July 2018, to announcing our easy-to-use blockchain platform for digital creators, the team has been working hard on our mission to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Why is this Important?
Medium
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Bing Li@weekto · CEO，gewai inc
no invite code
Upvote Share·