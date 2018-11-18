Create a beautiful shareable profile of you as a maker. Next time someone asks what you're working on, all it takes is a link! This was built in 24 hours, so many more interesting stats will be added to the profiles soon such as average upvotes per Product Hunt post, average time between launches and more! Snag your link while it lasts!!! 😈🤘🔥
Reviews
+3 reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
EthanMaker@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
👋 Hey Product Hunt! It's Ethan, the maker of KanbanMail. I hang out with the indie maker community a lot, and I've found it's often quite hard to summarize your maker activity in a simple way. So, I decided to create maker.rocks — a fun way to share everything about you as a maker. Next time someone asks what you're working on or you're wondering what to put in your Twitter bio, maker.rocks is here for you! You can claim your nifty link such as maker.rocks/ethan now, but be quick! Go snag your first name before somebody else does 😉 I made this product live as part of the 24 hour startup challenge. Because of the short time period I made this in, there is lots more that I still want to add. I started working on things like displaying the total number of upvotes across products, average upvotes per product, shortest time between 2 Product Hunt launches, average time between 2 Product Hunt launches and more. Feel free to suggest stuff too! 🙌 If you want to see a great example of maker.rocks in action, check out @levelsio 's page! 👉 https://maker.rocks/levelsio And thanks @thepatwalls , @arminulrich and @_feloidea for organizing the 24hr startup challenge, it was super fun to take part!!
Upvote (6)Share·
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Congrats on shipping this product, Ethan! So excited to see maker.rocks launching - watching you build this product from scratch using several APIs to aggregate data has been super interesting! Keep it up and SHIP SHIP SHIP ✨✨✨
Upvote (2)Share·
EthanMaker@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
@ftxrc Thanks Sergio!! I didn't get to watch much of your stream (except for this) but I'll definitely check yours out a bit later! Thanks for the help with the Makerlog API too 😁
Upvote Share·
✨
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
As promised! Congrats on the launch my man🎉🎉🎉!!!
Upvote (2)Share·
EthanMaker@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
@harowitzblack 😅
Upvote Share·
LeandroPro@leandro8209 · Co-founder, Unubo
Congrats on launching on time, as part of the 24hr challenge. Besides that though, this looks great! Suggestion if you haven't thought about this already: on the landing page, eventually make a list of all of the maker profiles, that you can filter/search and just generally discover. It can be the main place to discover who's who in the maker scene. Great job!
Upvote (2)Share·
EthanMaker@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
@leandro8209 Thanks 😁 Yes, that's definitely planned!
Upvote (1)Share·
Guillaume BardetPro@guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com
Congrats on the launch Ethan, it seems very well executed for a project done in 24 hours!
Upvote (3)Share·
EthanMaker@booligoosh · 👨💻👨🎤 Making KanbanMail & Code The Web
@guillaumebardet Thank youuuuu! 🙌
Upvote (1)Share·