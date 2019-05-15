Build an automated omni-channel prospecting outreach machine with Mailshake. Send personalized cold emails at scale and set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, all in one sequence, on one dashboard.
Very intuitive
I don't have any that I can think of
I've been using Mailshake for a few years and this is an incredible upgrade to an already great product. I love how easy it is to use and how clean the UI is.William Harris has used this product for one year.
Genius product, so easy to get started out of the box
none
i continue to be amazed by the customer experience, support and consultative advice provided by mailshake staff. it proivdes me with inspiration to make my own company greater.Brian Morrison has used this product for one month.
Luiz CentenaroMaker@luizcent · Head of Customer Success
Thanks for hunting us Bram. I'm the Head of Customer Success & Sales at Mailshake and Omni is the software I wish I had when I first started sales in 2012. By combining social selling plus cold calling to email automation you can significantly increase your success with account based marketing. It takes 9 - 11 touchpoint to reach someone & email by itself doesn’t cut it anymore. My ideal flow is: Touchpoint 1: View LinkedIn profile Touchpoint 2: Email Touchpoint 3: Call Touchpoint 4: Connect on LinkedIn Touchpoint 5: Email (usually when I reach most decision makers) Touchpoint 6: Call Touchpoint 7: Check if they connected on LinkedIn Touchpoint 8: Email Touchpoint 9: Call Touchpoint 10: LinkedIn Message if connected or InMail if in Sales Navigator Touchpoint 11: Break up Email What is your ideal flow?
Mark H@mark_hami
@luizcent exactly what I want in an app. I don't think you can currently accomplish this in Mailshake, can you? (esp view/connecting part on linkedin)
Sujan PatelMakerPro@sujanpatel · Co-Founder of Mailshake
Thanks for hunting us @bramk Mailshake Omni is specifically built for sales teams is based on feedback from 1000s of our customers. I’d love any and all feedback :)
Eric GriffingMaker@ericgriffing · Modern Sales Professional
Thanks for hunting us @bramk I've built $1M+ in revenue using cold outreach as a big part of my strategy. Any sales teams or companies looking for an easy way to grow leads + revenues can learn more about Mailshake Omni by booking a demo with me here: https://calendly.com/ericmailsha... -E
Alex Birkett@iamalexbirkett · Growth @ HubSpot
Love Mailshake and am super excited to try Omni. This looks awesome guys, great work
Luiz CentenaroMaker@luizcent · Head of Customer Success
@iamalexbirkett thanks Alex! Excited to see you generate new business with Omni!
Ryan FarleyHiring@rj_farley · LawnStarter
This is awesome, Linkedin and Twitter are becoming part of my outreach process. Does it allow you to store Linkedin / Twitter links on the contact and the like?
Luiz CentenaroMaker@luizcent · Head of Customer Success
@rj_farley Glad you like it Ryan. Exactly, you'll upload a csv with your LinkedIn or Twitter handle and directly from within Mailshake we'll open up their profile so you can engage in social selling.
