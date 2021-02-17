discussion
Ben Stokes (Tiny Projects💡)
MakerMaking one tiny project each week 💡
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm 25 year old developer from England trying to get better at building & launching all the product ideas I have written down in my phone. Mailoji is the sixth project I've built as part of my Tiny Projects mission. Over Christmas I started tinkering around with emoji domains, which got me wondering - wouldn't it be cool if you could have an emoji email address like ben@💡, alice@🌸 or elon@🚀? After a month of experimentation, and obtaining 250+ emoji domain names, I'm proud to launch Mailoji! A Mailoji is just a normal email address like the one you have now. However, instead of your email address ending with @gmail or @yahoo, a mailoji email address ends with an emoji. With Mailoji, you can get a sparkly new emoji email address. There's 250+ emoji endings to choose from like @👑, @🐙 or @🕹️. You can send emails to an emoji email address from most major email clients and they simply get forwarded to your regular email. Mailojis are fun, and a bit silly, but they can really add a futuristic flair to anything. They're great for marketing and really stand out. Some examples I've seen where people are using Mailojis include: - Photographers using a @📷 email address in their Instagram bios to entice new client leads. - Software engineers using @💻 email addresses at the top of their CV's. - Mailoji.com using a @💌 email address for our website contact page. Creatively, a Mailoji can be used anywhere. This was a really fun build, and I look forward to a world full of @🍆 email addresses. Thanks for checking out Mailoji - if you have any questions I'd be happy to answer them! Ben
Love the idea Ben. I can see how a baker may want one of those cake emoji email addresses. But one challenge is that if I were a customer who just got handed a business card (like the one in your marketing image above) with this email address, i wouldn't have a clue how to send an email to one such address. But this sure is a nice way to stand out when you are promoting online.
@anand_sriniv Thanks so much Anand! Agreed the translation from emoji email address on a biz card to keyboard could be strange. I'd hope the customer at this hypothetical bakery would feel more inclined to email/try out the address given the emoji novelty. Online I personally copy/click email addresses more than I type them, which makes the process pretty easy in emoji form. Thanks so much again for checking out Mailoji!