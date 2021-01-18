Mailmodo
Hi PH Family, As marketers, we know how tricky and painful email conversions can get. So I was desperately looking for ways to improve it. That is when I came across AMP Email, which renders dynamic elements within emails. However, using AMP emails is not easy for a marketer. This encounter set me on a journey. Along with @devyesh and @apurv_gpt, I started working on building a no-code email marketing tool that could help marketers to create and send app-like interactive emails. And it gives me great pleasure today to introduce this product, Mailmodo, to the Producthunt family. With Mailmodo we have tried to create a complete kit for email marketers to skyrocket their email conversions. You can create and send app-like interactive emails with Mailmodo’s coding-free, drag-n-drop email editor. This not only engages your users better but also cuts down on all redirections like moving from one webpage to another. This makes your users' journey easy as they can take action within the email itself in turn giving you a higher conversion rate. Mailmodo comes built-in with features like- - No-code editor - Bulk email sending - Campaign and contact management - Email automation - User journey creation - API integration within the email content - integration with marketing tools and CRMs (Hubspot, Zapier, WebHooks, Calendly, etc.) At present, we have test-run many AMP email campaigns. The conversions with AMP Email are almost 3x times that of an HTML campaign. We have collected some of these stories on our case-study page. I would appreciate it if you can share your thoughts, feedback, and comments here. This will help us to further develop this tool to help you with your email conversions. You can start using the product for FREE and send 5000 emails every month. For the PH family, we will give an extra 20% discount on the listed paid plans till 31st Jan.
@devyesh @apurv_gpt @aquib : For a marketer like me , this is a superb tool. Loved the way I can use it for different purposes and that too without any specific coding skills. More power to the mailmodo team .
Nice product which increases the engagement rate...recommended for all marketers!
This is so cool! Love the product.
