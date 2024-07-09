Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Mailfox
Mailfox

Mailfox

Never let a missed email cost you money again!

Payment Required
Mailfox tracks failed transactional emails from Mailgun, SendGrid, Resend, and more. Get instant notifications, fix email delivery issues, and reduce customer support calls. Set up in 1 minute without any code.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Customer Communication
 by
Mailfox
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Astro
About this launch
Mailfox
MailfoxNever let a missed email cost you money again!
0
reviews
37
followers
Mailfox by
Mailfox
was hunted by
Christofer Huber
in Email, Productivity, Customer Communication. Made by
Christofer Huber
and
Ernst Molden
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Mailfox
is not rated yet. This is Mailfox's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-