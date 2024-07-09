Launches
Mailfox
Never let a missed email cost you money again!
Mailfox tracks failed transactional emails from Mailgun, SendGrid, Resend, and more. Get instant notifications, fix email delivery issues, and reduce customer support calls. Set up in 1 minute without any code.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Customer Communication
by
Mailfox
was hunted by
Christofer Huber
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Christofer Huber
and
Ernst Molden
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
