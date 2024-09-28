  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Mailbird
    See Mailbird’s 6 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Mailbird for Mac
    Mailbird for Mac

    Mailbird for Mac

    Email the way you like it, now on Mac

    Free Options
    Mailbird is now available on Mac! Trusted by millions of PC users for almost a decade, Mac users can now enjoy the Mailbird email experience. Mailbird is email your way—now in more ways.
    Launched in
    Mac
    Email
    Productivity
     by
    Mailbird
    About this launch
    Mailbird
    MailbirdOne App. All your email accounts.
    68reviews
    87
    followers
    Mailbird for Mac by
    Mailbird
    was hunted by
    Matic Uzmah
    in Mac, Email, Productivity. Made by
    Oliver Jackson
    ,
    Christin Baumgarten
    ,
    Michael Olsen
    ,
    Andrew Mojko
    and
    Alexis Dollé
    . Featured on October 21st, 2024.
    Mailbird
    is rated 3.3/5 by 68 users. It first launched on May 5th, 2015.
    Upvotes
    20
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -