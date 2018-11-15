Magnet automatically collects Email replies into a Google sheet, great for creating a mailing list
Jordan GonenMaker@jrdngonen · trying my best.
Hey PH! Hope you enjoy this weekend project - Magnet - a dead simple way collect/manage responses to your emails. Simply cc magnetreplies@gmail.com when you send out an email, and all of the responses will be automatically recorded in a Google Sheet (as long as respondents keep the cc). No signups. Completely free! Useful for planning events, gaining feedback from lots of people, and much more 😃 Let us know what you think, excited to hear how people use it! The project was inspired by this tweet from @danicgross https://twitter.com/danielgross/...
Taylor Milliman@taylor_milliman · Cooking, Coding, Enjoying Life
Hi @jrdngonen 👋, Congrats on the launch! Any features you guys are excited about building for this or are you focused on keeping it simple ?
Jordan GonenMaker@jrdngonen · trying my best.
@taylor_milliman thanks taylor - for now, dead simple! (and free) open to ideas, though :)
