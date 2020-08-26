MagicPattern offers an editor that helps you effortlessly create unique geometric patterns to brand your landing page, website, and social media posts.
Customize the colors, size, density and choose between different shape packs.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Andrian Valeanu
Looks nice!
Upvote (1)Share
👋 Hey Product Hunters, I'm Jim, the creator of MagicPattern. MagicPattern is an easy and straightforward editor for geometric patterns. But why should you use it? 💪 Strengthen Branding Apply unique branding throughout your product can be difficult and time-effective. By using MagicPattern, you can apply unique branding across all your channels. From your landing page to your social media posts and your swags. 🌈 Boost your creativity Many time designers caught themselves to look at an empty canvas, craving for inspiration. Generate unlimited variation of pattern and have a bold starting point for your creations. ⚡️ Save time & money Forget the $100 fee of an illustrator. Create your own graphics is a blink. Generate unlimited variations for your posts and ad campaigns. To thanks all of you for your support, I offer a limited (200 seats) lifetime deal for MagicPattern 🤑 Grab your lifetime license at $49 before the price goes 🆙 Also join the Twitter giveaway to win 2 lifetime licenses. Thanks for your time to read this. And feel free to comment below your suggestion to make this product fit your goals! See ya ❤️
Congrats Jim! What do you see next for it? Maybe a template/example library, or integrate with landing page/banner builders
@graeme_fulton Thanks so much Graeme! ❤️ You're in my mind. Next steps will be either a richer collections of pattern and an extension to add these pattern into social media post templates. I'm always open to Integrations with existing builder too. I could easily build an API on top of MagicPattern and offer it for experimentation on developers.
Just tried it, it's pretty cool, I'll list it in http://undesign.learn.uno/
This is great Jim, I used it before the launch, and the experience was awesome. Great job.