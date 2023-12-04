Products
MagicAnimate

MagicAnimate

A model framework to transform images to dynamic videos

MagicAnimate from ByteDance Inc team allows you to animate a human image following a given motion sequence.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
MagicAnimate
About this launch
MagicAnimate
MagicAnimate A model framework to transform images to dynamic videos
MagicAnimate by
MagicAnimate
was hunted by
Sarah Wright
in Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
MagicAnimate
is not rated yet. This is MagicAnimate 's first launch.
