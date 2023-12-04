Products
MagicAnimate
MagicAnimate
A model framework to transform images to dynamic videos
MagicAnimate from ByteDance Inc team allows you to animate a human image following a given motion sequence.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
MagicAnimate
About this launch
MagicAnimate by
was hunted by
Sarah Wright
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
Featured on December 5th, 2023.
MagicAnimate
is not rated yet. This is MagicAnimate 's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
