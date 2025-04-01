Subscribe
MagiCan

MagiCan

AI-powered Miro-like infinite canvas for visual planning
MagiCan is an AI-enhanced infinite canvas platform that revolutionizes collaborative storytelling and project planning for creatives and teams.
SaaS

About this launch
AI-powered Miro-like infinite canvas for visual planning.
MagiCan by
was hunted by
Zohar Vanunu
in SaaS. Made by
Zohar Vanunu
Featured on April 2nd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is MagiCan's first launch.