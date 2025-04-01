Launches
MagiCan
MagiCan
AI-powered Miro-like infinite canvas for visual planning
MagiCan is an AI-enhanced infinite canvas platform that revolutionizes collaborative storytelling and project planning for creatives and teams.
Free Options
SaaS
MagiCan
AI-powered Miro-like infinite canvas for visual planning.
MagiCan by
MagiCan
was hunted by
Zohar Vanunu
in
SaaS
. Made by
Zohar Vanunu
. Featured on April 2nd, 2025.
MagiCan
is not rated yet. This is MagiCan's first launch.