Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Magic UI
Magic UI
UI library for Design Engineers
Visit
Upvote 65
Beautiful UI components and templates to make your landing page look stunning. 150+ free and open-source animated components and effects built with React, Typescript, Tailwind CSS, and Motion. Perfect companion for shadcn/ui.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
20% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Magic UI
UI library for Design Engineers
Follow
65
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Magic UI by
Magic UI
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Dillion
and
Arghya Das
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
Magic UI
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 3rd, 2025.