UI library for Design Engineers
Beautiful UI components and templates to make your landing page look stunning. 150+ free and open-source animated components and effects built with React, Typescript, Tailwind CSS, and Motion. Perfect companion for shadcn/ui.
Magic UI by
was hunted by
flo merian
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Dillion
and
Arghya Das
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 3rd, 2025.