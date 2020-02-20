Magic Lasso Adblock 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matthew Bickham
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, Since launching the original version of Magic Lasso Adblock on Product Hunt over 2 years ago, I’ve been working non-stop to to build the best ad blocker for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Version 2.0 is a huge step forward towards this goal and along the way over 150,000 users have downloaded and supported the app. For v2.0, I’ve focused on three main areas I think users will love. – Firstly I wanted to enable users to support websites with ‘good’ advertising. What determines ‘good’ or ‘bad’ advertising is a value judgement; so I left that decision in the collective hands of users. Community Whitelists is the solution. It’s a collective approach to value judgements and utilises thousands of anonymous whitelist submissions to show ads on only those sites which Magic Lasso users have determined as worthy. – Secondly I know that most users love the 2x web browsing speed improvements that come from using Magic Lasso Adblock. So I thought, what else could I hope to improve in a similar area? The answer was battery life. With Battery Boost, I’ve included additional ad blocking rules that specifically block aggressive JavaScript that can impact browser responsiveness and a device’s battery life. This includes the blocking of hidden background crypto-mining code. – Finally, I wanted to make sure Magic Lasso is the best platform citizen it could be and support native features of iOS, macOS and Safari. So in v2.0 I’ve completely overhauled the look and feel including support for Dark mode on iOS and a tailored and redesigned iPad UI. Anyway, I hope you like it and am happy to hear any feedback.
UpvoteShare