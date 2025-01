This is the latest launch from Kalendar AI See 1 previous launch

Magic Inbox AI social agents to grow your business effortlessly. Visit Upvote 83

Magic Inbox by KalendarAI is the ultimate AI social agents platform, automating business relationship building with access to 200M+ companies. Perfect for SMBs and solopreneurs aiming to scale effortlessly

Payment Required Launch tags: Sales • SaaS • Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team Show more Show more