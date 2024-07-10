Launches
Maester
An easy way to discover DApps
Maester is an AI-powered platform that simplifies discovering dApps for on-chain creators, allowing users to search for functionalities and get tailored recommendations without needing specific names.
Artificial Intelligence
Web3
DApp
About this launch
The smart wau to discover DApps with AI
Maester by
was hunted by
nancy M'orah
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web3
,
DApp
. Made by
nancy M'orah
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Maester's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
