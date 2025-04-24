Launches
MacWhisper for iOS
MacWhisper for iOS
Transcribe & summarize looooong voice memos
Visit
Upvote 71
Quickly transcribe audio messages from apps such as iMessage, WhatsApp and Voice Memos, or transcribe files directly from the Files app. You can also make a new recording directly in the app.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Productivity
•
Audio
MacWhisper for iOS
Transcribe & summarize looooong voice memos
71
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
MacWhisper for iOS by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Audio
. Made by
Jordi Bruin
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
