macOS Big Sur
macOS Big Sur
New macOS with enhancements to Messages, Maps, & privacy
Mac
With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers.
40 minutes ago
The next version of macOS will be called Big Sur
At its virtual WWDC keynote today, Apple unveiled a ton of updates for iOS 14, watchOS, AirPods and iPads, but the company also had news to share for its laptop products. Today, Apple announced that the next version of its desktop software will be macOS Big Sur, and it introduces a new design and major updates to important apps, said Craig Federighi.
Apple announces macOS Big Sur with a brand-new design
It's been a big day for Apple so far, with the announcements of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. But for MacBook users, the exciting part of the day is just beginning. Apple has unveiled the next version of macOS: macOS 10.16, officially known as Big Sur.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Mac OS is definitely looking more and more like iPad OS every day and honestly I can't complain, I adore iPad OS
24 minutes ago
