This is the latest launch from Tidio
See Tidio’s 2 previous launches →
Lyro AI by Tidio
Lyro AI by Tidio
Conversational AI chatbot for small and medium businesses
Meet Lyro - the AI chatbot that talks to your customers and offers personalized assistance to solve their problems, just like a human agent. Improve your response times and take the pressure off your support team with Tidio Lyro.
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tidio
LimeOps
Tidio
Tidio- live chat boosted with bots
Lyro AI by Tidio by
Tidio
was hunted by
KP
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marcin Stoll
,
Justė Balsytė
and
Piotr Cygan
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Tidio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on June 26th, 2019.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
