This is the latest launch from Tidio
See Tidio’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lyro AI by Tidio
Lyro AI by Tidio

Lyro AI by Tidio

Conversational AI chatbot for small and medium businesses

Meet Lyro - the AI chatbot that talks to your customers and offers personalized assistance to solve their problems, just like a human agent. Improve your response times and take the pressure off your support team with Tidio Lyro.
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Tidio
About this launch
Tidio
Tidio- live chat boosted with bots
Lyro AI by Tidio by
Tidio
was hunted by
KP
in Customer Success, Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Marcin Stoll
,
Justė Balsytė
and
Piotr Cygan
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Tidio
is rated 5/5 by 29 users. It first launched on June 26th, 2019.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-