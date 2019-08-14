Discussion
Did you ever wish you could share the experience of reading a book, chapter after chapter, with other people? Reading opens our minds. Sharing the experience empowers us even more. With this goal in mind and the dream to create and empower conversations around the books that we read and love, I created Lybrum. On Lybrum you can create public and private book clubs on any available book, where you can share and discuss anything you like about them. It can be used: - with your team and your colleagues - between mentors and mentees, teacher and students - with your friends, your family or in your relationship It could be used by anybody that wants to share the experience of reading a book *together*. After countless coding nights and weekends, way too many ☕️ and not enough 🍕, I’m happy to launch this to gather the first round of feedback and build on top of it :) I’d love to hear what you think, and how I could make it better :) I have a dream: to connect people through the power of books. This is my first step :) To all book lovers and not around the world, have a fantastic day, Enrico
It's nice, that with Lybrum you are not forced into a linear reading book club but you can discover comments and thoughts of fellow readers chapter by chapter. Therefore you can read in your own pace and don't have to force yourself to read faster or slower than you usually would to stick with the same pace as the other readers.
@derstadtpirat Yes, that's exactly one of the points :) - glad that you find it beneficial! One challenging thing, is how to get people to update their status within the book. Would you have any suggestions about this?
This is a revolutionary way to share the knowledge & experience you gather from the books you read with whoever you want. You can create private book clubs, invite members and leave comments on different chapters of your book.
