Lunchclub Firesides

Virtual panel discussions with domain experts

Learn from domain experts as you network from home! Register with your background, interests, and goals, and ask your question of a Fireside host — think of it as an interactive Reddit AMA or Quora Session.
Vladimir Novakovski
Maker
We are excited to announce Firesides on Lunchclub! With Firesides, you can learn from domain experts in a virtual session — think of it as an interactive Reddit AMA or Quora Session. Based on your Lunchclub profile and question for the host, you may get selected to join the panel discussion, or can watch along. The next Fireside is with none other than @rrhoover this upcoming Friday! Sign up to ask Ryan your product questions here: https://lunchclub.ai/fireside-ryan
Devan Sood
👏🏾 Well done, team LC! I've attended three firesides so far and can attest they really provide an intimate and honest conversation with great guests. Excited for Ryan's this week!
Mila
Can’t get enough of these!!
Helena Ronis
Awesome!! I love Lunchclub, and Firesides is an excellent addition. Great job Vlad and team.
Amit
Good idea. But, how is it different from Superpeer?
