Lunchclub
Curated 1:1 professional connections
5 Reviews
Vladimir Novakovski
Maker
We first launched a beta of Lunchclub at SXSW 2018 and it's been an amazing ride since then to see our users across a growing number of cities make meaningful connections! We have now switched Lunchclub over to video and are opening it up to all Product Hunt users. You can now network from home and meet virtually with like-minded folks locally or around the world. We are looking forward to ya'll trying it out and would love to hear feedback and questions.
Brilliant app for meeting new people in your industry. Look forward to seeing how it develops further!
Met a surprisingly high quality number of people via Lunchclub, I’m around 14 so far. Fantastic way to grow network with investing only an hour a week.
I used Lunchclub for the first time last week and it was lots of fun and a great opportunity to meet someone I would not have met under other circumstances. I wish them lots of luck.
