Network from home! Register with your background, interests, and goals. Each week, sign up to make new connections. Lunchclub's AI directly matches you 1:1 with relevant people. Connect with your matches by video, join curated events, and advance your career.
Lunchclub raises $4M from a16z for its AI warm intro serviceThere are apps out there that help you find friends, find dates and find your distant family histories, but when it comes to "growing your professional network," the options are shockingly bad, we're talking LinkedIn here. Lunchclub is a startup that's looking to help users ...
Lunchclub, An AI Relationship Curator Startup, Raises $4M From a16z To Connect Professionals OfflineSocial media networks such as LinkedIn have made it easy to amass a large number of professional connections quickly. However, the quality of these connections can vary widely, and usually do not lead to flourishing offline relationships. Lunchclub, an offline relationship connection startup, is focused on connecting professionals with mutual relevance to one another in person.
Vladimir Novakovski
Maker
We first launched a beta of Lunchclub at SXSW 2018 and it's been an amazing ride since then to see our users across a growing number of cities make meaningful connections! We have now switched Lunchclub over to video and are opening it up to all Product Hunt users. You can now network from home and meet virtually with like-minded folks locally or around the world. We are looking forward to ya'll trying it out and would love to hear feedback and questions.
Shash Deshmukh
Brilliant app for meeting new people in your industry. Look forward to seeing how it develops further!
Oren Greenberg
Met a surprisingly high quality number of people via Lunchclub, I’m around 14 so far. Fantastic way to grow network with investing only an hour a week.
Julz Luca
Lunch club is amazing. I moved to 2new cities in 2019 and as well as helping me grow my network, I met really cool, interesting people which helped me in my startup journey. Can not recommend it enough
Suzanne Noble
I used Lunchclub for the first time last week and it was lots of fun and a great opportunity to meet someone I would not have met under other circumstances. I wish them lots of luck.
