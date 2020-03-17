Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Henry Shapiro
Maker
Pro
Howdy folks! It's Henry from the Reclaim team. We're excited to launch LunchBuddy on ProductHunt today. LunchBuddy makes sure that you get lunch every day. With meetings flying around and people constantly snooping on your calendar, it's far too easy to forget to eat something. We've noticed that this problem has come up a lot as people have drastically increased remote work over the past few weeks. We keep hearing that it's oddly harder to keep tabs on your schedule and structure your day when you're used to working in an office. On top of that, your calendar becomes an even more important signal to others when teams move to asynchronous communication. Keeping your time defended is essential if you don't want to end up sitting at your desk at home until the wee hours. LunchBuddy is really simple: it looks for time between 11:30am and 2pm, creates events that initially show up as free to others, and then locks those events down by marking them as busy as your day fills up. With LunchBuddy, you'll also reap the full benefits of LifeWork Calendar, which automatically defends your work calendar for events from your personal calendar. Currently, LunchBuddy is only built for Google Calendar, but support for other services is coming soon. Ping us with feedback below! Now go eat some lunch 🍱
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hi there! I'm happy to answer any questions folks have about how this works, how we built it, or even what sandwiches we're making for ourselves while hunkered down at home :) In all seriousness, we decided to launch this product ahead of planned schedule because of the craziness happening in the world. If you're like me, WFH is a real challenge, especially with kids running around. Having something help defend time to take a break, grab a bite, and maybe sit down with your family is really important to helping keep your mind and body healthy. I hope you enjoy it!
Pro
I started manually blocking off time for my lunch after a few poorly scheduled days.
Maker