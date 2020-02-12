Lunacy 5.0: Free All-in-One Vector Graphic Design Editor Released in version 5.0, Lunacy is a solid and well-improved vector graphic design editor with icons, photos, masked images, and illustrations integrated. It's Sketch for Windows with diverse design assets, broad functionality and enhanced productivity. Join the discussion on Product Hunt, where Lunacy Designer 5.0 has just been released, or check the upgrades into our free graphic design software in this article.