Lunacy Designer 5.0

We are dropping our latest release of Lunacy –v5.0– and with it the beta label. The Lunacy editor has been in development for the last few years as an immature product, but now we are excited to call it an official release. 🥂 Lunacy is a full-featured design tool for Windows that lets you work with (and save) Sketch files the without lock-in associated with Figma or Adobe XD. As a native app it can take advantage of your computers GPU and works great offline as well. A few of the new features: - Stability and performance have been dramatically improved. - AI-powered background removal ✂️ - New smart features save you time on repetitive tasks like rounding corners, creating placeholder content, and making shapes. - Full UI kits integrated - Text and layer style library - Symbol and hotspot overrides to reduce symbol duplication - Get ultra-fine 4K assets just by clicking ‘supersize it’ - Icon, photo, or illustration assets can now be individually purchased. Best of all, most are just $1! This is great news for those who do not want to buy a full Icons8 Pro license, but still need high-quality graphics from time-to-time.* Being 100% free, asset purchases enable us to continue the development of Lunacy 🙂. …and of course we squashed a serious number of bugs, nearly ~1k! We would love to share some of the things you make with it, just use #MadeWithLunacy *Note: Some features are only available in the Lunacy version from the Microsoft Store. If you are using a direct-download version we suggest grabbing this new release from the MS Store!
Think of Lunacy like Sketch+Canva, but made as a performant native Windows app. Oh, and it is *completely* free! No tracking user data or shady tactics involved. 🙅♂️
It's been a pleasure to see how Lunacy is growing and giving more and more to the users. Now it's a solid tool for both pro and beginners in design - and with all that it's free. Looking forward to seeing what's ahead.
It's great and it's free. Isn't it a miracle?
Great work guys!
