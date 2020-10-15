discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Do you need to work with Sketch files on Windows? Then you need to try Lunacy. With v6 launching now, Lunacy continues to evolve into the most full-featured FREE graphics program out there. Join thousands of new users that have started using Lunacy since our version 5 launch last winter. With a myriad of amazing icons, photos, and illustrations baked-in by default it is a fun change of pace compared to traditionally complicated asset management. tl;dr - If you haven’t tried it recently, Lunacy is a blazing-fast vector editor packed with smart features to make you a better designer. Even though we have a full team working on it now, it is still a completely free program (who else can say that?!). I encourage you to give it a shot now! New features in version 6 ✏ Support for Sketch Cloud and Sketch Plugins (beta) 🎨 Smart style suggestions and tidying ✨ Automatic background removal using AI (rolling out to all users soon) 🚀 Significant speedups in opening and saving documents
Share
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
The automatic background removal is interesting! How accurate is it? Find some tools I use are not so much and then others blow my mind such as remove.bg 🤯
Share
Marina Yalanska
Design researcher. CMO/Writer at Tubik
I've been watching Lunacy progress from version 2, and it's amazing to see how high it's got now, especially considering that the software is completely free for all users. Kudos to the team, looking forward to seeing what's next!
Share