Lunacy 4.0
Free graphic software with built-in design resources
The integration of design assets is a cool way to make my work much more productive. For free!
Nothing to focus on
I've been using Lunacy since version 2.0 and that's awesome to see how it is growing and extending its functionality. The images of all kinds integrated right into the editor present a great boost for faster work. Look forward to new updates, congrats to the team!
I think it's the best alternative to Sketch app for Windows.
Lunacy has few little bugs, just fix them.
I love this product because I'm a Windows user and I need a free tool for graphic design, you know. Lunacy is a good solution for that.
Ivan
Design tools and design assets live their own lives. Tools know nothing about content. Creators have to search for visuals scattered all over the web. Lunacy 4.0 solves this problem making software and content work together. In this version, the editor provides integration of the visual content: - Illustrations from the top Dribbble artists - 100,000+ icons in 22 styles - Masked images - Photos in a single style So, now it's Sketch for Windows but also with diverse built-in assets. As well, it offers: - GPU rendering for speed - symbols, effects, avatars - presentation mode - ability to set the workspace color - project shadow copy: keep calm your work is safe - better experience for processing text content Also, we are updating Lunacy to help designers simplify repetitive operations (you know, tons of the same buttons, tabs and all that stuff).
@visualpharm Masked images are great, I love that.
Whats new in this update?
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron, the main thing is integration of icons, photos, and illustrations. Just added the maker's comment with all the details :)
