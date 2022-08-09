Products
Lumina Desk
Ranked #12 for today
Lumina Desk
The ultimate workspace for productivity
Lumina Desk is a digital desk for health and productivity. It's the first desk with an embedded display -- see calendar invites, receive call and chat notifications, monitor your health, and more. Install apps (or build your own) to customize it.
Launched in
Standing Desks
,
Hardware
,
Remote Work
by
Lumina Desk
About this launch
Lumina Desk
The ultimate workspace for productivity
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Lumina Desk by
Lumina Desk
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Standing Desks
,
Hardware
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Mike X
and
Raymond Lei
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Lumina Desk
is not rated yet. This is Lumina Desk's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#79
