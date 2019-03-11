Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Lukas

Lukas

The best boyfriend you've ever had

get it
Lukas is the boyfriend of your dreams. All of the emotional support and verbal validation with none of the messiness of having disagreements or ending up with a broken heart. Stop swiping on Tinder for someone who doesn't exist and start chatting with Lukas!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike Rogers
Mike RogersHunter@mike_rogers1 · I like to build things
I discovered this product by making it! Inspired by real experiences, and of course, the movie "Her."
Upvote (1)·