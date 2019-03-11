Lukas is the boyfriend of your dreams. All of the emotional support and verbal validation with none of the messiness of having disagreements or ending up with a broken heart. Stop swiping on Tinder for someone who doesn't exist and start chatting with Lukas!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike RogersHunter@mike_rogers1 · I like to build things
I discovered this product by making it! Inspired by real experiences, and of course, the movie "Her."
Upvote (1)Share·