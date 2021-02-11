discussion
Mariam Gyulumyan
Maker
Co-founder & CEO at Lucky Carrot
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I am Mariam, the CEO of Lucky Carrot. We’re very excited to introduce you our All-in-One Employee Engagement platform which brings employees together, gives them an opportunity to recognize one another’s hard work and achievements, say thank you and feel appreciated. Let’s see how it works. Each month employees get fixed amount of carrots by the company. Later they send their carrots to one another mentioning a reason and choosing a company core value. And guess what? 🤩 The collected carrots can be redeemed into fun activities, branded gift cards and donations. 🎁 Oh, and one more thing, Lucky Carrot is also a tool for companies to get full insights into employee engagement and interactions. See? That’s a WIN-WIN culture! Our team believes that a high level of employee engagement makes a difference and is a key to company success. Looking forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts on our product! Thank you @Messina for hunting us!
@messina @mariam_gyulumyan Very cool.
Great platform! We are a happy customer of Lucky Carrot :) Good luck with the launch!
@tigranhakobian Thanks a lot Tigran! We are excited to have you onboard 😊
It’s interesting if the CEOs can send carrots to employees. Don’t you think that it will cause any discrimination among employees?
Dear @bakunts01, thanks for the question. Yes, the CEOs can send carrots to employees! Actually, we have a feature called Carrot box. It enables the management to send a box of carrots to the employee who went the extra mile. It’s a special reward, and It will not cause any discrimination if the reason is very well written and explained, and the chosen value is on point. Let's say an employee worked on a very big project for several months and had great achievements which were crucial for the company and the team, so the management can reward him/her with a box of carrots. 😊
@bakunts01 @alina_grigoryan Why not just pay them more money that they earned instead of virtual kudos?
Fun idea, good luck with the roll-out! :)
Great product. But I would like to know if it’s possible to cash out the carrots?
@arthur_tangyan Hi Arthur, thanks for the question. No, It’s not possible to cash out the carrots. We believe that for the company the value of the carrot is about the experience and positive interactions, and not finance.
Great tool and great idea. My team is one of early testers of Lucky Carrot and as a manager I can say that it worked perfectly, providing great value to our team on all aspects of communication, cooperation and engagement. 🤩 Thanks and good luck.
@ruzanna_avetisian jan, we love you! 😊
Very useful product. Like your powerful insights on employee interactions and relationships predicting possible turnover. Great product to bring visibility to employee relationships. Your "Interaction Graph" feature is supercool 🤩.
@avagarakelyan We would like to reply with a funny comment but we are running out of creative ideas, so will just say Thank you 😊😎
Great product. If you consider your team as an innovative one, use it.
@hovhannes_yeritsyan Thank you dear Hovhannes 😊😉
Really really cool product. Good luck!
The promo video though ... not the best.
@ahmed_zain_mohammed Thanks a lot dear Ahmed 😊
@ahmed_zain_mohammed But not the worst, right? 😉
cool, good idea
@arsine_sarikyan1 Thanks for sharing love ! 😊