Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → LTSE Equity
LTSE Equity
Ranked #4 for today

LTSE Equity

Plan, manage, and collaborate on startup equity

Free Options
Embed
LTSE Equity enables easy cap table creation and management, transparent ownership tracking for all stockholders, 409A valuations, stock plan management, and powerful round and exit modeling. Companies own and control their data.
Launched in Fintech, Venture Capital, Fundraising by
LTSE Equity
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
About this launch
LTSE Equity
LTSE EquityPlan, manage, and collaborate on startup equity.
2reviews
124
followers
LTSE Equity by
LTSE Equity
was hunted by
Mat Sherman
in Fintech, Venture Capital, Fundraising. Made by
Tihomir Bajic
,
Eric Ries
and
Jane Knickerbocker
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
LTSE Equity
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is LTSE Equity's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Vote chart
Comments
23
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#79