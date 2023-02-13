Products
LTSE Equity
Ranked #4 for today
LTSE Equity
Plan, manage, and collaborate on startup equity
LTSE Equity enables easy cap table creation and management, transparent ownership tracking for all stockholders, 409A valuations, stock plan management, and powerful round and exit modeling. Companies own and control their data.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
by
LTSE Equity
About this launch
LTSE Equity
Plan, manage, and collaborate on startup equity.
LTSE Equity by
LTSE Equity
was hunted by
Mat Sherman
in
Fintech
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Tihomir Bajic
,
Eric Ries
and
Jane Knickerbocker
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
LTSE Equity
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is LTSE Equity's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Comments
23
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#79
