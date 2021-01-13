LT Browser
Next-gen browser to build, test & debug mobile websites
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jay Singh
Maker
Entrepreneur & Growth Strategy
@kevin Thanks a bunch for hunting us! Hello Product Hunters, This is Jay, the Co-Founder of LambdaTest. It's great to be back here, and we're thrilled to share our new product— a developer-friendly browser that is meant to help you build responsive websites or web-applications in a trice.🚀 The year 2020 has been a crazy year for everyone. As teams across the world kickstarted the new phase in work from home culture, they realized that the "in-house" device labs were not that "in-house" anymore. To help these teams, we created LT Browser, a desktop application that will help you Instantly View, Build, and Debug your website on 45+ mobile, tablet, & desktop resolutions. Whether it's an iPhone, iPad, Samsung, or even a MacBook, you get all the resolutions in the LT browser !! And if your website is not working well on any device, you can leverage the integrated developer tools to debug your issue. And not just live websites, you can check your locally hosted website's responsiveness as well. Record videos of a complete test flow, check how your website performs on different network speeds, even run a performance report of your website with a click of a button. Give it a shot, and let me know what you like in it and what you believe we should add !!! Also, to celebrate the launch, we have a special offer for all Product Hunters. Use coupon code: PH20 to get an exclusive discount of 20% on all our annual paid plans.
Share
Let me tell you something: I'm a LambdaTest customer, and I love what they have done for us, web devs. LambdaTest helped me with Safari issues on one of my project, and I use LT Browser to create accurate, responsive components for my last project (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) Chrome Devtool is cool, but LT Browser lets me create reliable, responsive components by testing them on multiple devices in one click. And it's free 🤯
I love this easy way to debug my websites on different mobile phones. This is definitely a very great tool!
My team uses LT Browser in our team. This has improved the productivity of our team. We were able to build responsive web pages quickly and test it quickly. Highly recommend it
Great tool -- and love the lambda! Two quick questions: 1. Does the product allow for different browser emulations on the devices? For example, running Safari or Chrome on iPhone? 2. A usual 'pain' is trying to emulate laptop/desktop environments on some weird default dpi that can totally change the layout. Is this option offered? Best of luck with the hunt!