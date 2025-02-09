Launches
Lovify
7. Lovify
Enhance your Lovable.dev experience
Upvote 80
Meet Lovify – your all-in-one Chrome extension that makes working on Lovable.dev a breeze! Whether you're debugging code, managing project plans, or transferring GitHub projects, Lovify has you covered with a playful and intuitive interface.
Free
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Lovify by
Lovify
Talisha white
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Talisha white
Bobby
. Featured on February 14th, 2025.
Lovify
is not rated yet. This is Lovify's first launch.