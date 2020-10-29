Lovebox Color & Photo

discussion
Yaroslav Azhnyuk
Hunter
CEO, Petcube
Hey, Hunters! Jean, a friend of mine has created Lovebox when his fiancée and him had to be in different cities, and the founding story of this company just melts my heart. Now, they are launching their next thing, and I'm happy to have an opportunity to present this to Product Hunt community. I will let Jean to talk more about the product.
Jean Gregoire
MakerCo-Founder, CEO, LoveBox
Greetings Hunters, Thank you so much, Yaroslav, for posting and sharing the story behind the product. I'm the founder of Lovebox, a tech company born from love, built on love, and championing for love since 2017! Why the Lovebox when we have smartphones, you may ask? Think of it as a guest room for love. Of course, you can book a hotel room for your friends every time they visit, but if you have a guest room you will invite them all the time. Lovebox is about inviting love into your life every single day. So, what do I expect from you, Hunters? Not only upvotes! Product Hunt is full of API lovers, and we are currently working on an API that will open the Lovebox to infinite use cases: in workplaces, in hospitals, in the hospitality industry, or simply integrating your Lovebox at home with other apps and devices. I would love to use this product hunt post as a way to crowdsource use cases for this API and that everyone upvotes the ideas of each other. It's been a challenge to develop and launch this new product during the pandemic. But I'm so happy we did it, as social distancing is keeping many families apart. On a personal note, I'm currently in Australia, not allowed to leave the country to visit my family in France until the end of 2021. Emotional connection is more important than ever before. Stay safe, Hunters! PS: I'll send a 100% discount to the 5 most upvoted API use case ideas to thank you! And of course, I'll make sure to follow up and post the Lovebox API launch on Product Hunt.
