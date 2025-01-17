Launches
Lovable + Builder.io
This is a launch from Builder.io
See 5 previous launches
Lovable + Builder.io
Turn Figma designs into full stack apps with AI
With Builder.io and Lovable, you can now turn Figma designs into functional full-stack applications that are pixel-perfect. Create everything from rapid prototypes to production-grade apps with custom backends from just designs and prompts.
Design Tools
User Experience
No-Code
Builder.io
Take Ideas to Production in Seconds, Not Sprints
4.58 out of 5.0
Lovable + Builder.io by
Builder.io
was hunted by
Deb Grilo
in
Design Tools
User Experience
No-Code
. Made by
Steve Sewell
. Featured on January 22nd, 2025.
Builder.io
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on August 14th, 2019.