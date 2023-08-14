Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
LottieToGIF for Figma
LottieToGIF for Figma
Seamlessly convert your .JSON Lottie animations to GIFs
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
LottieToGIF lets you seamlessly convert your Lottie .JSON animations to high quality GIFs for prototyping without interrupting your workflow. You won't need an account and you won't need a subscription. It's a one-time fee for a lifetime license.
Launched in
Design Tools
UX Design
Design resources
by
LottieToGIF for Figma
PlantTAGG
Ad
Take the guesswork out of gardening
About this launch
LottieToGIF for Figma
Seamlessly convert your .JSON Lottie animations to GIFs.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
LottieToGIF for Figma by
LottieToGIF for Figma
was hunted by
Seth Cottle
in
Design Tools
,
UX Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Seth Cottle
and
Lloyd McIntyre
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
LottieToGIF for Figma
is not rated yet. This is LottieToGIF for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report